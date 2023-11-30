Military Embedded Systems

Systems-integration pact signed between U.S. Navy, CRL Technologies

November 30, 2023

Image courtesy CRL Technologies

ALEXANDRIA, Va. Systems integrator CRL Technologies won a contract with the U.S. Navy worth $247.6 million (cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity) to support a variety of Navy platforms and programs. 

Under the terms of the competitively won contract, CRL Technologies will provide lead systems integrator support -- including engineering, technical, prototyping, and project management -- for Navy programs to include new and upgraded systems within the manned and unmanned aircraft inventory.

The work -- in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center (NAWCAD) AIRWorks Office. -- will be done in Patuxent River, Maryland. It is on track to wrap up in December 2028. 

