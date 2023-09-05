Military Embedded Systems

U.K. government's National Cyber Security Centre reported to "successfully" review Microchip FPGAs

September 05, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Microchip Technology

CHANDLER, Ariz. Embedded solution provider Microchip Technology reports that the U.K. government’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has "successfully reviewed" the security of its communications, industrial, aerospace, defense, nuclear, and other systems that rely on Microchip Technology’s PolarFire FPGAs [field-programmable gate arrays].

According to a statement from Microchip, the NCSC undertook a review of the devices when used with the single-chip crypto design flow against stringent device-level resiliency requirements.

Tim Morin, technical fellow at Microchip’s FPGA business unit, stated of the review: “The NCSC conducts a very rigorous analysis, and the work done with Microchip on the Design Separation Methodology in the PolarFire FPGA enables the user to take advantage of improved resilience and functional isolation within the device. This reinforces Microchip’s commitment to our comprehensive approach to security. This analysis provides the option for single-chip cryptography in addition to what already exists within the devices for protecting IP, securing data and protection against physical tampering -- an often overlooked and very powerful threat to every electronic system, especially those at the intelligent edge.”

Featured Companies

Microchip Technology

2355 West Chandler Blvd.
Chandler, AZ 85286
Website
