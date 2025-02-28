Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Air Force cybersecurity support to be provided by HII

News

February 28, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Air Force cybersecurity support to be provided by HII
Image via HII

MCLEAN, Virginia. HII’s Mission Technologies division won a five-year, $70 million task order to support the U.S. Air Force in securing its systems and software against cyber threats, the company announced in a statement.

The contract, awarded by the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Engineering Directorate, tasks HII with identifying and mitigating vulnerabilities through research and analysis to prevent unauthorized access, use, or destruction of Air Force systems, the statement reads.

HII will also support the implementation of cybersecurity requirements outlined by the Federal Information Security Modernization Act and other Department of Defense and Air Force directives for information assurance, the company says.

The task order was awarded under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s multiple-award contract vehicle, managed by the U.S. Air Force’s 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron. Work will primarily take place at Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Featured Companies

Huntington Ingalls Industries

4101 Washington Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
Website
Categories
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Avionics - Software
Avionics
Stock photo
News
Avionics support contract for U.S. Navy fighters, helicopters won by GE

February 25, 2025

More Avionics
A.I.
Graphic courtesy E3S
News
Contract signed with NAVAIR leveraging AI, digital twin technology

February 27, 2025

More A.I.
Cyber
Image via HII
News
U.S. Air Force cybersecurity support to be provided by HII

February 28, 2025

More Cyber
Comms
Stock image
News
RF and circuit design support for U.S. Navy to be performed by QinetiQ

February 27, 2025

More Comms