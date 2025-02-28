U.S. Air Force cybersecurity support to be provided by HII

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via HII

MCLEAN, Virginia. HII’s Mission Technologies division won a five-year, $70 million task order to support the U.S. Air Force in securing its systems and software against cyber threats, the company announced in a statement.

The contract, awarded by the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Engineering Directorate, tasks HII with identifying and mitigating vulnerabilities through research and analysis to prevent unauthorized access, use, or destruction of Air Force systems, the statement reads.

HII will also support the implementation of cybersecurity requirements outlined by the Federal Information Security Modernization Act and other Department of Defense and Air Force directives for information assurance, the company says.

The task order was awarded under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s multiple-award contract vehicle, managed by the U.S. Air Force’s 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron. Work will primarily take place at Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford, Massachusetts.