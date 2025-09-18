U.S. DoD, DTRA award large threat-reduction contract

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

WASHINGTON. The Defense Threat Reduction Agency -- a U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) agency -- awarded the Cooperative Threat Reduction Integrating Contract IV (CTRIC IV) to six companies: Amentum, Black & Veatch, Fluor, Parsons Corp., V2X, and Jacobs. The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract has a total ceiling of $3.5 billion over 10 years.

According to the DoD announcement, the CTRIC IV contract vehicle supports the DoD's global Cooperative Threat Reduction program aimed at combating weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and related hazardous materials. It covers a range of services including research, training, equipment, and task orders to reduce threats in partner countries.

CTRIC IV also includes training and equipment to help other nations reduce their weapons stockpiles and mitigate threats from chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive weapons. This objective includes strengthening the infrastructure of partner nations, enhancing their threat-detection and deterrence capabilities, and conducting collaborative research projects.

Wor kperformed under the CTRIC IV contract will occur over an initial five-year base period and a single five-year option.