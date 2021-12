Anti-Tamper Benefits of Encrypted Helper-Data Images for PUFs

PUFs are mixed-signal circuits which rely on variations unique to a specific chip to self-generate a digital “fingerprint.” Most PUFs require a “helper-data” image that is generated during the initial digitization process, also known as Enrollment. Leveraging the chip-unique transformation function of PUFs and encrypted helper data, an unclonable challenge-response mechanism can be implemented that can distinguish authentic chips from perfect adversarial clones.

Download this white paper to learn:

The nature and capabilities of PUFs

Threats posed by cloned chips

Threat mitigation using PUF helper data