Controls system from Moog chosen by L3Harris to equip Special Ops aircraft

October 18, 2022

L3Harris image.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. Moog Inc. announced that L3Harris Technologies chose its Moog Space and Defense segment to provide a weapon Stores Management System (SMS) in support of the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) Armed Overwatch Program.

Under the terms of the contract -- which has a cost ceiling of $3 billion -- L3Harris will deliver as many as 75 manned, fixed-wing aircraft with Moog’s modular and lightweight SMS design resident on each aircraft. 

A statement from Moog describes the SMS as a Modular Open System Approach (MOSA) compliant COTS [commercial off-the-shelf] weapons-control system that seamlessly integrates with aircraft sensors and mission-management systems to enable enhanced fire control for operators and crew. 

The SMS equipment is set to be produced by Moog’s Integrated Defense Systems business in Orlando, Florida, while production of the new, fully modified Armed Overwatch mission-configured aircraft is scheduled to start during 2023 at the L3Harris modification center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. 

