Data-at-rest security contract for U.S. Air Force won by General Dynamics

Data-at-rest security contract for U.S. Air Force won by General DynamicsNews
February 10, 2023
FAIRFAX, Virginia. General Dynamics Mission Systems has won a $22.9 million contract from the U.S. Air Force Cryptologic and Cyber Systems Division to protect classified mission data at rest, the company announced in a statement.
Under the contract, GD will develop and deliver a classified data at rest high-assurance Inline Media Encryptor (IME). GD says that their solution is "adaptable and modular" and is designed to secure digitally stored classified data across both manned and unmanned platforms -- in contrast to the current Air Force system, which "is currently utilizing standalone Data at Rest (DAR) IMEs stitched together across multiple platforms," the statement reads.
The defense industry as a whole has been pursuing solutions to securing data at rest, which is a challenge for platforms in the field as it is more difficult to secure the data compared to a dedicated data center.