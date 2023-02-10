Data-at-rest security contract for U.S. Air Force won by General Dynamics

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Illustration courtesy General Dynamics

FAIRFAX, Virginia. General Dynamics Mission Systems has won a $22.9 million contract from the U.S. Air Force Cryptologic and Cyber Systems Division to protect classified mission data at rest, the company announced in a statement.

Under the contract, GD will develop and deliver a classified data at rest high-assurance Inline Media Encryptor (IME). GD says that their solution is "adaptable and modular" and is designed to secure digitally stored classified data across both manned and unmanned platforms -- in contrast to the current Air Force system, which "is currently utilizing standalone Data at Rest (DAR) IMEs stitched together across multiple platforms," the statement reads.

The defense industry as a whole has been pursuing solutions to securing data at rest, which is a challenge for platforms in the field as it is more difficult to secure the data compared to a dedicated data center.