Encryption module from Mercury for safeguarding data-at-rest gets NSA certification

July 08, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

ANDOVER, Mass. Mercury Systems announced that the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) has certified its Jannson Data-At-Rest (JDAR) encryptor to help users protect stored data that is classified secret and below.

According to the Mercury announcement, the company's JDAR module protects data-at-rest -- which can be vulnerable to capture or attack when equipment is deployed at the edge -- and can be easily integrated into many of Mercury’s existing avionics, unmanned and unattended sensors, surveillance, communication, and wearable systems.

The miniature (weighs under a pound and the size of a smartphone) NSA Type-1 JDAR encryptor is the smallest in the industry, stated Mark Bruington, vice president, Mercury Mission Systems, and enables users to address emerging threats during critical missions.

