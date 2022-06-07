Security update for USAF combat training systems signed by Cubic

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Cubic Corp. image.

SAN DIEGO. Cubic Corp.'s Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) division has won a firm-fixed-price contract from the U.S. Air Force (USAF) to provide the P5 Combat Training System (P5CTS) system security update (SSU), which will further encrypt and secure the Air Combat Maneuver Instrumentation (ACMI) training systems used by aircrews to train for combat missions.

According to the award announcement, Cubic’s P5 SSU solution includes an National Security Agency (NSA)-certified Type 1 multilevel encryptor that works to enable or restrict the access and transfer of information between security domains on the P5CTS without modifying the current training Concept of Operations (CONOPS).

The CMPS SSU is set to be delivered in the next 18 to 24 months, enabling encryption for a portion of the P5 infrastructure in the U.S.