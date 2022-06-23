GAO upholds $11.5B DES contract win by Leidos

News

Dan Taylor Technical Editor Military Embedded Systems

The Defense Information Systems Agency logo.

RESTON, Va. The Government Accountability Office has upheld the $11.5 billion Defense Enclave Services (DES) contract award to Leidos, four months after the company wonthe aware from the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), Leidos announced in a statement.

The single-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract includes a four-year base period of performance followed by three two-year option periods that would bring the total contract value up to $11.5 billion if all options are exercised.

The DES program will involved a wide range of information technology (IT) services for more than 370,000 users across 22 Defense Department agencies, including 500 sites around the globe.

DISA annoucned in a statement in March that the award was the culmination of an optimization effort launched in 2019 to "modernize the Department of Defense information technology architecture, reduce costs, improve business practices, and mitigate operational and cyber risks."

The goal is to counter growing threats in the cyberspace domain that have become increasingly sophisticated by reducing "unnecessary complexity" within the IT space.

Leidos will be responsible for managing and operating the network architecture, and providing technical expertise, the DISA statement added.