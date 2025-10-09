GIVING BACK: Everyone for Veterans

Blog

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Each issue, the editorial staff of Military Embedded Systems will highlight a different organization that benefits the military, veterans, and their families. We are honored to cover the technology that protects those who protect us every day.

This month we are spotlighting Everyone For Veterans (E4V), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides free comprehensive dental care and financial support to eligible veterans and families. The E4V website notes that only about 8% of veterans that are enrolled in the Veterans Administration (VA) healthcare system qualify for VA dental benefits.

Washington state dentist and periodontist Dr. Theresa Cheng started a local grassroots effort in 2008 to help veterans and their spouses with dental care, and grew the organization into a national charitable vehicle in 2017.

E4V – which serves honorably discharged veterans who have completed at least one enlistment period, plus their spouses and children – works with volunteer dental professionals across the U.S. to provide free, comprehensive dental care, resources, and support. E4V’s No-Cost Comprehensive Dental Care Program helps resolve dental problems for veterans, and it also sets them up for long-term oral care and overall health, which helps break the cycle of needing expensive urgent care.

E4V finds dental professionals to provide pro bono services in the communities where the veterans live; by sourcing dentists in the communities where they live, the likelihood of continuation of care is increased. The E4V website cites that it has signed up more than 680 volunteer dentists across 34 states; the organization says that applications for care increased 543% in 2024. The extensive waiting list, say the charity’s officials, underscores the urgent need for more dental professionals to lend their support.

E4V volunteers have donated more than $1 million worth of dental care over five years, the organization states, lending more than 850 hours of volunteer support.

For additional information, visit https://www.everyoneforveterans.org/.