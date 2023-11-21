GIVING BACK: Hope for The Warriors

Blog

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Each issue, the editorial staff of Military Embedded Systems will highlight a different organization that benefits the military, veterans, and their families. We are honored to cover the technology that protects those who protect us every day.

This issue we are highlighting Hope for The Warriors, a nonprofit organization established to help post-9/11 service members, veterans, and military families with post-military transition, health and wellness, peer engagement, and connections to community resources.

Hope For The Warriors was co-founded in 2006 by Robin Kelleher and Shannon Maxwell, both of whom were married to service members. The two decided to establish an advocacy group after Maxwell's husband, Tim, was wounded in Iraq and suffered a traumatic brain injury. The family found it difficult to navigate post-service life, including gaining access to physical- and mental-health programs.

To overcome similar obstacles to care, the group offers access to a wide range of programs for individual service members and their entire family that focus on mental, physical, spiritual, and financial health and aim to provide specific tailored solutions. One major piece of the program is facilitating connection with other military families either virtually or in person. In addition to individualized programs, Hope For The Warriors runs such nationwide programs as A Warrior’s Wish, which grants wishes to severely injured servicemembers; Team Hope For The Warriors, which provides adaptive equipment and race support for athletes of all abilities to compete at various endurance events; and the Outdoor Adventures Program, which gives injured veterans the chance to take part in recreational outdoor sports.

Additionally, the group collaborates with other veteran-service organizations around the U.S. that strive to make a positive impact in the lives of military families. According to information from the organization, leadership remains in the dedicated hands of combat veterans and military family members. For additional information, visit https://www.hopeforthewarriors.org/.