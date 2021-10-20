GIVING BACK: Military Warriors Support Foundation

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Each issue, the editorial staff of Military Embedded Systems will highlight a different charitable organization that benefits the military, veterans, and their families. We are honored to cover the technology that protects those who protect us every day.

This issue we are highlighting the Military Warriors Support Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity that was founded in 2007 by retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Leroy Sisco. After spending 42 years in the military, Sisco saw the need to help large numbers of veterans exiting the military who needed transitional programs to help them reintegrate back into civilian life.

The programs focus mainly on housing and homeownership, recreational activities, transportation assistance, and leadership development for combat-wounded vets, Gold Star spouses, and their families in all 50 states.

One of the organization’s programs is Homes 4 Wounded Heroes/Homes 4 Gold Stars, which awards mortgage-free homes to wounded veterans and spouses whose loved one was killed in action. Recipients also are entitled to three years of family and financial mentoring. In a similar vein, the Transportation 4 Heroes program awards payment-free vehicles to wounded vets or surviving spouses who need transport. Through these programs, the foundation has given nearly 900 mortgage-free homes and more than 100 payment-free vehicles to those who need them.

A newer program for the organization is HOPE4Heroes, which enables female veterans to pursue higher education or vocational training while sharing a living environment with peers. Mentors work with the veterans to develop budgets, set up savings goals, and explore new opportunities while setting goals for the veterans’ lifelong success.

The Military Warriors Support Foundation has garnered an unusual 100% “Encompass” score from Charity Navigator, attesting to good practices for its finances and accountability. For additional information on the foundation, visit https://militarywarriors.org/.