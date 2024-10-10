GIVING BACK: Operation Healing Forces

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Each issue, the editorial staff of Military Embedded Systems will highlight a different organization that benefits the military, veterans, and their families. We are honored to cover the technology that protects those who protect us every day.

This issue we are highlighting Operation Healing Forces (OHF), a nonprofit organization started by retired business executive Gary Markel in 2015 with the stated mission of serving the needs of wounded, ill, injured, and fallen U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF) service members, veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors. The 501(c)(3) provides assistance through a suite of programs intended to promote long-term mental, physical, emotional, and fiscal well-being.

OHF’s programs are specifically designed to enable these operators and veterans to openly discuss their battlefield and personal hardships and provide them and their families with needed support. The OHF staff is comprised of former operators, SOF spouses, and personnel who have worked serving the SOF community for many years. Programs include support groups, help with immediate financial needs and/or travel needs, financial planning, employment assistance, legal aid, and help with medical situations.

One of the major programs is Creating Bonds that Cure, in which injured Special Forces veterans and their spouses are able to go on a retreat designed to mend relationships damaged by the call of duty and the hardship of injury. For this program, donors lend Merkel and the organization their vacation homes to enable the SOF family to get away and repair their bonds. As of 2023, OHF has sent more than 1,100 special operators and their partners on relationship-repairing retreats.

In addition, the organization says that once an operator or SOF family becomes involved with OHF, they remain part of the charity and are able to access help and resources whenever needed.

For additional information, visit https://operationhealingforces.org/.

