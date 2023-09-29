Veteran hiring event at AUSA 2023 aimed at returning military vets and families

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

WASHINGTON. Veteran-support organization the American Freedom Foundation (AFF) will conduct a free hiring event for military veterans and familes during the upcoming Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition 2023, set to be held October 9-11 in Washington, D.C.

AFF program initiative Your Next Mission will welcome job-seeking veterans and family members to the event, saying that the program "serves as a starting point for Transitioning Servicemembers and Military Families looking for career resources and potential employment opportunities."

During the UASA event, several private organizations and government agencies across several industries will participate in Your Next Mission, including ADS, Boeing, BAE Systems, General Dynamics Mission Systems, HCA Healthcare, Purdue Global, Saab, and others. Additionally, more than a dozen veteran service organizations (VSOs) will be at AUSA with Your Next Mission/AFF to help connect attendees with returning-military services, including American Corporate Partners (ACP), HireMilitary, Hire Heroes USA, IVMF/O2O, and Still Serving Veterans.

As part of the AFF, Your Next Mission provides resume, online support, and career guidance to veterans, service members returning to civilian life, and military familes; it also strives to create career opportunities and help the returning member turn military experience into a tactical advantage in the civilian world.

Interested showgoers may visit the AFF/Your Next Mission hiring event at AUSA Booth 161.