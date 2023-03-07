Max Choice of VPX & SOSA™ Optical & RF Backplanes

Military Embedded Systems

Elma Electronic is the leader in the design and manufacture of OpenVPX backplanes aligned to SOSA. With the widest selection of backplanes available in the industry, our latest designs support precise signal integrity with optical and RF apertures (VITA 66 and 67) for high performance connectivity modules. As signal speeds and system complexities increase, customers look to Elma for proven designs. We offer the largest selection of 3U and 6U OpenVPX backplanes, in slot counts from 2 to 16, including the newest profiles aligned with the SOSATM Technical Standard.

Check out the latest interactive backplane charts, available on any VPX or SOSA backplane page. Hover over any backplane profile to see the topology for that particular backplane configuration. Don’t see the one you need? Talk to us about a tailored slot profile configuration. 
 
Features  

  • Support for VITA 66.4 optical, 67.1 RF and 67.3 RF/Optical modules 
  • Designs supporting 1000BASE-BX, 1000BASE-KX, 10GBASE-KX4, 10GBASE-KR, or 40GBASE-KR4 connectivity 
  • Radial clock slot for IEEE 1588 precision timing protocol and network synchronization 
  • Many power and ground designs available standard 
  • Designed and manufactured in the US

Find details on all of our OpenVPX and SOSA aligned backplanes and their interactive charts.
 

Elma Electronic

44350 S. Grimmer Blvd.
Fremont, California 94538
Website
