3U VPX Product Family

Eletter Product



Rantec’s family of 3U VPX power supplies are designed to meet the rigorous demands of modern defense applications for airborne, land, and sea environments. Our family of 3U VPX power supplies offers versatile, reliable, and high-performance solutions for demanding defense applications. With strict adherence to industry standards, certifications, and a commitment to quality, these power supplies are a valuable choice for meeting the stringent requirements of the defense sector. Our VITA compliant, SOSA-aligned power supplies are designed with input voltages of either 28VDC or 270VDC and output power capabilities of up to 1000W. Rantec’s conformance to VITA 62.0, VITA 86.0, and SOSA standards ensure seamless integration into MOSA-aligned defense systems, make these power supplies invaluable assets in mission critical systems. Manufactured in the USA in an AS9100 and ISO9001 certified facility, Rantec power supplies ensure the highest quality and reliability.