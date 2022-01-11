Military Embedded Systems

B-52 bombers undergo modernization with electric power system

News

January 11, 2022

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Department of Defense photo.

ROCKFORD, Ill. Boeing has selected Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies company, as part of the U.S. Air Force's ongoing modernization efforts to keep the B-52 bomber flying into the 2050s by upgrading the aircraft with a new electric power generation system (EPGS).

According to the company, Collins will supply a modern EPGS derived from commercial technology. The new EPGS will be an upgrade to the B-52's current 70-year-old system, with more efficient technology that will require less power from the engine to operate. 

Officials claim that the new EPGS will include eight generators per aircraft, providing the added redundancy in onboard electrical power necessary to support future B-52 modernization upgrades including radar, avionics, and mission systems.

In addition to the EPGS, Collins claims that the company has also been selected to provide new wheels and carbon brakes for the B-52. The company currently supplies multiple systems for the aircraft and is actively working with the Air Force and the plane's manufacturer to explore how it can support further B-52 modernization efforts.

 

