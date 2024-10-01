Military Embedded Systems

High Input Survivability, Low Noise Amplifier, 6 GHz to 12 GHz

Press Release

October 01, 2024

High Input Survivability, Low Noise Amplifier, 6 GHz to 12 GHz

ADL8103 – 1.7dB NF and 6W (36dBm) Max Input Power

Introducing a new paradigm of GaAs LNAs with high input power handling and fast overdrive recovery time. ADL8103 covers 6 to 12 GHz with 25dB of gain and 1.7dB noise figure, 21dBm output P1dB, and 32dBm OIP3. The ADL8103 is packaged in a 2x2mm package and employs an easy-to-use single-positive supply bias interface.

Featured Companies

Analog Devices

One Technology Way
Wilmington, Massachusetts 02062
Website
[email protected]
(781) 329-4700
