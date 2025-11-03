PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: SOSA Aligned Power Supply From Vicor

Story

This week’s product, the SOSA Power Supply from Vicor, is aligned with The Open Group’s Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard. Designed for 3U OpenVPX systems that are aligned to the SOSA approach, the commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) device is targeted at avionics, shipboard applications, and other defense applications.

The module leverages proprietary Vicor technology to enable high efficiency and power density for this rugged, conduction-cooled power supply.

As many as four power supplies can be paralleled to increase output power capability of +12V main and +3.3V auxiliary outputs with proprietary wireless current sharing. The need for conventional current‑share pins is eliminated and current share accuracy is ±2A.

Features and Benefits

Open VPX – VITA 62

18 – 45V input voltage range

800W output power

Conduction-cooled

I 2 C IPMI 46.11 monitoring and control

Input voltage reverse-polarity protection

Remote voltage sensing for +12V and +3.3V auxiliary

Parallel operation capable with proprietary wireless current sharing

Overcurrent, overvoltage, and overtemperature protections

IPC-A-610 class 3

No aluminum electrolytic capacitors

Enable, inhibit, system reset and power fail controls

Compliance to MIL‑STD 704F, 461G, 810G, 1275E

High-reliability modular design

For more information, visit the SOSA Power Supply page here, or visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.

Resources:

To view the SOSA Power Supply datasheet, click here .

To view the Vicor VITA 62 3U Evaluation Board User Guide, click here .

To view a demo of the Vicor Power System Designer Online tool, click here .

For sales information, click here .