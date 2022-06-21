Military Embedded Systems

Radar, EW parts from MACOM launched at IMS 2022

News

June 21, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

INTERNATIONAL MICROWAVE SYMPOSIUM--IMS 2022, DENVER. Semiconductor company MACOM Technology Solutions debuted its expanded power-amplifier portfolio at IMS 2022, showing the MAPC-A1605 7.0-kW power amplifier and associated products that are aimed at use in high-power/high-voltage defense applications, including radar and electronic warfare (EW) systems. 

The MACOM MAPC-A1605 operates between 960 MHz and 1215 MHz, uses gallium nitride [GaN]-on-silicon carbide technology, and operates at 150 V bias levels. This new product is MACOM’s highest-power-level RF amplifier component product at the moment. 

MACOM also introduced the MAPC-A1603 and MAPC-A1604, which operate at similar frequencies, but have lower voltages and lower output powers of 3.3 kW and 5 kW, respectively. 

Visit the MACOM booth at IMS: Booth 6050.

