Trusted Hi-Rel Power Converters for Defense & Space

Eletter Product

Micross Hi-Rel Power Solutions is a trusted leader in high-reliability Hybrid and PCB based DC-DC converters, offering a broad portfolio of standard and custom packages for space, aerospace, defense, and other demanding environments. With over 30 years of heritage, more than 100,000 units deployed, and the most comprehensive offering of value-added microelectronic services – from testing & qualification, to component modification and ruggedization, to EOL/DMS sustainment – Micross is the leading source for high-reliability DC-DC converters. You’ll find us throughout the world and above it, in military and commercial aircraft, missiles, smart munitions, weapon systems, launch vehicles, satellites, and deep spacecraft – the source you can be confident in trusting with all of your high-reliability DC-DC Conversion requirements.

Micross’ Hi-Rel Power Solutions production facility, located in San Jose, California, is certified to AS9100D, ISO9001:2015, and MIL-PRF-38534 Class K and H DLA certified to design and manufacture ruggedized hermetic hybrid DC-DC converters. Micross’ Hi-Rel Power Solutions design center in Herlev, Denmark, provides product services for spacecraft power system designs and complex power conversion system solutions.

Decades of heritage in high-reliability applications have strengthened our unwavering commitment to deliver nothing but the very best in power management solutions to the defense, aerospace, and space industries.

Hybrid DC-DC Converters

Most rugged Rad-Hard products available, > 200 kRads and LET up to 82 MeV-cm2/mg

Largest offering of MIL-PRF-38534 Class K DC-DC converters

Broadest offering of Input Voltages supporting all major satellite ecosystems

PCB DC-DC Converters

Qualified designs supporting all major satellite ecosystems

Si & GaN Capabilities, 100 kRad TID, 60 MeV cm2/mg

Broadest offering of Application Specific RF & Digital Power Supply Units

• Learn More

• Website

• Request Information or Quote