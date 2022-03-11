Analog Devices IMA Capabilities Get You to Market at Record Speed

Video

With complete control of the process from the bare die to the manufacturing of key components, we can ensure superior product life cycle management. Our component expertise creates perfectly tailored, highly reliable module solutions for your most challenging design requirements. ADI’s module designers include circuit, electromagnetic, mechanical, thermal, and stress analysis using the same tools as our customers. This allows our modules to be seamlessly imported into customer systems at early stages in the development process. We in effect, become an extension of your design team, allowing you to focus on your key areas of expertise as we go from concept to prototyping to full manufacturing all under one roof, thus shortening design cycles and getting you to market faster.