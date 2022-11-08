Analog Devices officially opens RF/Microwave Learning Lab at UMass Lowell

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

ADI and UMass Lowell officials at the ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the new Analog Devices RF/Microwave Learning Lab.

LOWELL, Mass. The University of Massachusetts Lowell (UMass Lowell) and Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) officially opened a state-of-the-art RF/Microwave Learning Lab UMass Lowell on November 7, a facility that will enable UMass Lowell to embed cutting-edge technology within engineering students’ educational interactions.

The Analog Devices Foundation funded a grant of $125,000, while ADI donated $165,000 worth of lab equipment ranging from microwave signal generators to high-frequency oscilloscopes and spectrum analyzers to a facility in the university's Ball engineering building.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Joseph Hartman, UMass Lowell Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs, touted the university's "tight industry relationships" that facilitate its commitment to hands-on learning.

Anne Maglia, UMass Lowell Vice Chancellor for Research and Innovation, told the gathered audience: “This lab is just the latest demonstration of UMass Lowell’s commitment to hands-on learning, placing UMass Lowell River Hawks ahead of their peers when they seek internships or co-ops as students, or when they start careers after graduation. These opportunities are available thanks to strong industry partnerships such as the outstanding relationship the university enjoys with Analog Devices. We are grateful for their generosity, not only in terms of their grant support, but for their holistic commitment to our students and alumni.”

Bryan Goldstein, Vice President of Aerospace and Defense at Analog Devices, stated: “This is a result of the continued joint investments by Analog Devices and UMass Lowell to create world-class talent in RF and microwave technologies,” calling the Learning Lab just the most recent expression of ADI's relationship with UMass Lowell and adding that it furthers his mission and ADI's mission to maintain a pipeline of young talent into the RF and microwave work force.