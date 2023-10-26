Military Embedded Systems

AN/ALQ-99 jammer contract for U.S. Navy won by CAES

News

October 26, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

AN/ALQ-99 jammer contract for U.S. Navy won by CAES

ARLINGTON, Virginia. The U.S. Navy has entered into a contract with CAES for the production of the AN/ALQ-99 Low Band Consolidation (LBC) transmitter -- an agreement that also includes new special test equipment, following a previous arrangement for the initial pre-production phase of the LBC, the company announced in a statement.

The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) and the U.S. Navy awarded the contract, which will surpass $55 million in total funding through 2025, if all options are exercised, the statement reads.

The LBC is a significant upgrade to the existing AN/ALQ-99 Low Band Transmitter (LBT), a component in electronic warfare, the company says, adding that it has produced more than 850 transmitters over the past several decades in support of global EA-18G operations.

The transmitters are designed for durability in the maritime and tactical aviation environments of U.S. Navy aircraft carriers, and are intended to offer high reliability while maintaining low maintenance costs, the statement reads.

Featured Companies

CAES

2121 Crystal Dr
Arlington, Virginia 22202
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Power Electronics
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - Sensors
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber