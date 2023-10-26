AN/ALQ-99 jammer contract for U.S. Navy won by CAES

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

ARLINGTON, Virginia. The U.S. Navy has entered into a contract with CAES for the production of the AN/ALQ-99 Low Band Consolidation (LBC) transmitter -- an agreement that also includes new special test equipment, following a previous arrangement for the initial pre-production phase of the LBC, the company announced in a statement.

The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) and the U.S. Navy awarded the contract, which will surpass $55 million in total funding through 2025, if all options are exercised, the statement reads.

The LBC is a significant upgrade to the existing AN/ALQ-99 Low Band Transmitter (LBT), a component in electronic warfare, the company says, adding that it has produced more than 850 transmitters over the past several decades in support of global EA-18G operations.

The transmitters are designed for durability in the maritime and tactical aviation environments of U.S. Navy aircraft carriers, and are intended to offer high reliability while maintaining low maintenance costs, the statement reads.