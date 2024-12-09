AOC 2024 theme and keynote announced

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

61st AOC INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM & CONVENTION, NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. The theme for this year's Association of Old Crows (AOC) annual symposium is “Electromagnetic Spectrum Warfare – The Great Power Competition.” The 61st Annual AOC International Symposium & Convention is set to take place December 11-13 in National Harbor, Maryland.

According to the AOC announcement, speakers at the convention will rigorously examine what the lessons learned to date from the current conflicts mean for maneuver in the EMS battlespace – in all warfighting domains, in all theaters of operation – and EMS superiority.

The association states that the opening keynote address will feature Maj. Gen. Annmarie K. Anthony, Director of the Joint Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations Center, U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM).

Maj. Gen. Anthony is based at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska and is responsible for the establishment, maintenance, and assessment of deployment certification standards for the Joint Force’s EMSO [Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations] readiness; the identification and assessment of the Joint Force’s EMSO deficiencies and opportunities to advance the mission; and providing risk assessments of the department’s readiness. She also oversees two geographically separated organizations: the Joint Electromagnetic Warfare Center (JEWC) and the Joint Center for Electromagnetic Readiness (JCER).

Maj. Gen. Anthony's opening keynote address will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 8 a.m. at the Convention's main stage.