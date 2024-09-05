BAE Systems acquires electronic warfare company Kirintec

Dan Taylor

Image via Kirintec

FARNBOROUGH, England. BAE Systems acquired Kirintec, a UK-based company specializing in cyber and electromagnetic activities (CEMA) and counter-uncrewed aerial system (C-UAS) technologies, the company announced in a statement.

The acquisition is intended to bolster BAE Systems’ electronic warfare and force protection capabilities by integrating Kirintec’s technology, which is designed to protect military platforms from cyber and electromagnetic threats, the statement reads. The open architecture of Kirintec’s systems enables multi-domain operations across various military platforms, BAE Systems adds.

Kirintec will become part of BAE Systems’ Digital Intelligence business, with a focus on expanding product development and meeting growing customer demand for CEMA solutions, the company says.