Best In Show awards at AUSA 2023: Excellence in embedded computing, cyber, radar/EW, and more

WASHINGTON. Military Embedded Systems is pleased to announce the winners of its Best In Show awards at this week's Association of the United States Army (AUSA) annual conference.

Eizo Rugged Solutions' Condor AGX-IOX received a 4-Star Award in the Embedded Computing category. The Condor AGX-IOX is a rugged 3U VPX high-performance single-board computer (SBC) designed for both autonomous and embedded edge computing systems.

In photo: Carlie Sutherland, Sales & Marketing Executive, Eizo Rugged Solutions

The Interface Concept ComEth4682e Ethernet switch won a 4-Star Award in the Radar/Electronic Warfare category. The ComEth4682e is a is a 3U VPX Gigabit Ethernet switch, based on a new generation of multilayer Ethernet matrix for high-speed embedded interconnect applications requiring 10/25G and 40/100G connectivity.

In photo: Kathleen Rice, Interface Concept Standards Representative

Winners of a 4-Star Award in the Radar/Electronic Warfare category are Sciens Innovations and Elma, for their MORA-Ready Development Platform. The integrated platform simplifies the process of RF signal processing capabilities and expedites the integration of existing applications aligned with MORA [Modular Open Radio Frequency Architecture].

In photo -- L: Travis Doll, Sciens Innovations CEO/President; R: Mark Littlefield, Director, Systems Products, Elma

GMS takes home three awards:

4-Star Award – Embedded Computing: The X9 Intelligent Ethernet Switch

4-Star Award – Rugged Computing: X9 Rugged Thunderbolt Display

4-Star Award – Rugged Computing: X9 Manpack portable mission computer

In photo – L: GMS CEO Ben Sharfi; R: Tom Varcie, OpenSystems Media Director, Sales and Marketing

Winners also include Curtiss-Wright, which won three awards:

4-Star Award – Cyber Solutions: Curtiss-Wright PacStar Secure Mesh Command Post

4-Star Award – Embedded Computing: Curtiss-Wright CHAMP-FX7 (VPX6-476)

4-Star Award – Radar/EW: CHAMP XD4 (VPX6-485)

In photo – L: Dominic Perez, CTO (Curtiss-Wright); R: Ivan Straznicky, CTO (Curtiss-Wright)

The Systel Sparrow-Strike AI Mission Computer is the winner of a 4-Star Award in the Embedded Computing category. The Sparrow-Strike is an ultra-small-form-factor (USFF) MIL-SPEC rugged edge mission computer, designed using a modular open systems approach (MOSA).

In photo – (L) Brian Russell, VP Product; (R) Aneesh Kothari, President

Military Embedded Systems recognizes products and solutions for Best In Show awards based on several criteria, including that the products take an innovative approach to product/solution design; and that products or solutions deliver value to the end user, which can be measured by such qualities as improved performance; reduced life cycle costs; and benefits for pilots, aerospace engineers, and -- for those at defense shows -- the warfighter.