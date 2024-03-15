C5ISR accord with U.S. Navy garners BAE Systems 5-year, $86 million contract continuation

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy BAE Systems FALLS CHURCH, Va. BAE Systems received a contract from the U.S. Navy to continue supporting the service's Mobile Deployable Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (MDC5ISR) programs.

Under the terms of the five-year, $86 million contract, BAE Systems will continue to support a variety of MDC5ISR offerings, including small craft, transportable systems, en-route communication systems, and intra-platform systems

According to an announcement from the company, the contract -- signed with the U.S Naval Air Systems Command’s Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Webster Outlying Field Special Communications Mission Solutions Division -- will also invovle BAE Systems leveraging its engineering and technical services for new and legacy MDC5ISR systems and platforms.

Work under the contract is to be performed at BAE Systems locations in Lexington Park, Maryland; St. Inigoes, Maryland; and Little Creek, Virginia.