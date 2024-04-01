CAES recognized with Northrop Grumman's Supplier Excellence award

Press Release

ARLINGTON, Va. Mission-critical electronics provider CAES has been recognized by Northrop Grumman Corp. as a top supplier in Performance Excellence for 2023 with a Supplier Excellence Award.

The award, presented during a ceremony in McLean, Virginia, on March 14, 2024, was bestowed on CAES by three Northrop Grumman Sectors -- Mission Systems, Defense Systems, and Space Systems -- for excellent performance at CAES Defense Systems. CAES was honored as one of more than 70 top suppliers from Northrop Grumman’s network of partners.

“CAES is proud to be recognized by Northrop Grumman for our performance and commitment to meeting their high standards of excellence, and we very much value our relationship as a trusted partner,” said CAES President and CEO Mike Kahn. “Across CAES, our teams are dedicated to quality, reliability, and customer success, and the award demonstrates our shared values to best support our customers' mission-critical needs.”

Northrop Grumman’s Supplier Excellence Awards recognize top supplier partners across their supply chain. The Supplier Performance Excellence Award acknowledges suppliers who maintained exceptional management, cost, schedule, engineering for sustainment and performance as well as proposals and overall customer satisfaction statuses. The awards were