CAES sends MOSA-aligned converter to USAF open-architecture demo

March 22, 2023

ARLINGTON, Va. RF technology provider CAES announced that its 3U converter was chosen to be part of the US Air Force (USAF) MIRAGE airborne electronic warfare (EW) pod demonstration. The new SOSA-aligned 3U wideband RF converter was recently sent to Georgia Tech Research Institute for integration into the demonstration. 

According to the announcement, the CAES 3U wideband RF converter -- which CAES recently sent to Georgia Tech Research Institute for integration into the demonstration -- leverages the Department of Defense-promulgated Modular Open System Approach (MOSA) and is also aligned with the SOSA [Sensor Open Systems Architecture] standard. It enables two channels of fast tuning and wideband frequency conversion in a single 3U slot and is available in three configurations: 2 up, 2 down, or 1 up/1 down.

Jacob Hardegree, Tech Advisor EW and Avionics Division, Agile Combat Support Directorate, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, said of the project: “The MIRAGE Pod will provide the USAF a flexible platform to mature and assess, in operationally relevant environments, EW/EMS capabilities aligned to open architecture standards. The ultimate goal is to enable rapid fielding of capabilities to Programs of Record.  Initial pod experiments will begin on multiple aircraft starting this summer."

