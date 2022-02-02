CRFS gets U.S. Navy DADMS Approval

Press Release

The U.S. Navy has added CRFS’s suite of RFeye spectrum monitoring software to the Department of the Navy Application and Database Management System (DADMS) list. DADMS is the Navy’s authoritative record of software applications approved for use in all Navy and Marine Corps software, equipment and devices.

The Department of the Navy requires that all external software must receive this approval before authorizing the technology for use within the U.S. Navy. Each application is examined to a set of strict criteria for compliance with Navy standards. The CRFS software ecosystem, provides continuous monitoring, management, and automation for EM spectrum applications.

With powerful signals intelligence (SIGINT) toolsets, that enable identification, classification, signal extraction and target geolocation, alongside automated COMINT workflows, the software significantly enhances the capabilities of operators and decision-makers in today’s dynamic operational environment.

Marty Mosier, General Manager at CRFS Inc, commented: “DADMS approval is an important milestone for us. It allows our software ecosystem to join with Navy and Marine Corps missions from planning and training through to live operations.”

Mosier continued: “We offer a very strong system for real-time spectrum operations (RTSO) which support US Navy and Marine operations and look forward to continuing our relationship with those working to protect us now, and in the future”.

CRFS Product Manager, Eric Famanas added: “Understanding how our customers use these systems, and then working alongside the mission objectives to deliver truly actionable intelligence is a key part of our development ethos. Being able to prioritize data with an understanding of its operational environment gives CRFS a unique development perspective”.

For more information on CRFS software tools and applications, visit www.crfs.com

-ends-

About CRFS

CRFS is a global leader in RF spectrum monitoring, intelligence and geolocation solutions. We create rugged deployable systems to detect, identify and geolocate signals in complex RF environments. Our RFeye systems are widely deployed by military, intelligence, law enforcement and regulatory agencies for a range of missions, including spectrum management and deconfliction, interference hunting and threat detection. CRFS has operations and production facilities in Cambridge, UK and Chantilly, Virginia, together with a network of trusted international partners that provide local support to our global customer base.