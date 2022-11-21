Digital-battlefield market to grow substantially in next eight years, report predicts

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Lockheed Martin.

NORTHBROOK, Ill. The digital-battlefield market, which totaled $43.2 billion in 2022, is slated to grow to $154.1 billion by 2030, according to a new report from MarketsandMarkets, "Digital Battlefield Market by Solution (Hardware, Software, Service) Platform (Airborne, Naval, Land, Space), Application, Technology (Artificial Intelligence, IOT, Big Data, 5G, Cloud Computing and Master Data Management) Region -- Global Forecast to 2030."

According to MarketsandMarkets, examples of products in the digital-battlefield market include modular optoelectronic sensor systems, target-acquisition systems, digital radar processors for target identification, and thermal-imaging devices; additionally, expansion of armored-vehicle fleets has also directly contributed to the expansion of the digital-battlefield sector.

Among the drivers of growth in this market include, say the study authors, big data, artificial intelligence, and robotic technologies, as military organizationsare increasingly adopting, driven by the availability of data from sources such as C4ISR [command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance].

One of the major restraints on the market, however, will be the high expense of such tools, both initial investment and going forward.

