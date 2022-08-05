Military Embedded Systems

Directed-energy weapons market to reach $26.46 billion in next decade, study says

News

August 05, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Photo: U.S. Army/Cpt. Jordan Allen

LONDON. The global market for directed-energy weapons -- valued at $3.94 billion in 2021 -- is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.07% during the time period 2022 to 2032, according to a study from Visiongain, "Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Market Report 2022-2032."

According to the study authors, one of the key factors accelerating the demand for directed-energy weapons over the next 10 years is defense against terrorist attacks, CBRN [chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear] threats, and nuclear aggressions to protect civilian lives and national security. 

Directed-energy weapons such as lasers, high-intensity microwaves, and electromagnetic weapons are deployed to restrict or deter attacks from threats such as ballistic missiles, antisatellite weapons, and nuclear weapons, among others.

In terms of region, the study predicts that investments in DEW and associated technologies will greatly boost the Asia-Pacific DEW industry over the forecast time frame.

Featured Companies

Visiongain

Airport House, Purley Way
Surrey, London CR0 0XZ
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Thermal Management
Topic Tags
Unmanned
U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Megan Roses
News
Global UAV ground station market to reach $806.4 million by 2026: report

August 05, 2022
More Unmanned
A.I.
Illustration courtesy HII
News
Emerging technologies research contract for DoD won by HII

August 04, 2022
More A.I.
Cyber
Veraxx Engineering graphic.
News
Flight-training upgrade for Marine Corps garners $40.84 million contract

August 04, 2022
More Cyber
Comms
Illustration courtesy Lockheed Martin
News
Missile warning satellite SBIRS GEO-6 launched by U.S. Space Force

August 05, 2022
More Comms