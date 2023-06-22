Military Embedded Systems

DSEI kicks off in London September 12-15, 2023

News

June 22, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

DSEI kicks off in London September 12-15, 2023
Image courtesy DSEI

LONDON. The DSEI 2023 exhibition and trade show -- now in its 24th year -- will tackle the theme of "Achieving an Integrated Force," as it highlights the pertinence of integrating across the five operational domains of air, cyber and electromagnetic activities (CEMA), land, sea, and space.

DSEI features more than 2,800 defense and security suppliers -- including major prime contractors -- and has added more than 230 new exhibitors. The organizers say that DSEI connects governments, national armed forces, industry thought leaders, and the entire defense and security supply chain on a global scale. With a range of valuable opportunities for networking, a platform for business, access to relevant content, and live-action demonstrations, DSEI attendees can strengthen relationships, share knowledge, and engage in the latest capabilities across the exhibition’s Aerospace, Land, Naval, Security, and Joint Zones.

For more information visit https://www.dsei.co.uk/about-dsei

