Military Embedded Systems

Electronic countermeasures systems to be provided to U.S. Navy by Northrop Grumman

News

September 27, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

U.S. Navy photo

SAN DIEGO, California. Northrop Grumman won a follow-on contract valued at $161 million from the U.S. Navy for the production of Joint Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare (JCREW)/Drone Restricted Access Using Known EW (DRAKE) 2.0 systems, the company announced in a statement.

The contract includes the production and delivery of both dismounted and mounted versions of the JCREW/DRAKE 2.0 systems, which are designed to counter improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and uncrewed aerial systems (UAS). The updated systems will feature enhanced signal processing, a broader frequency range, and an improved user interface, according to the statement.

JCREW/DRAKE 2.0 systems offer 360-degree protection by using intelligent jamming technology to neutralize threats without disrupting friendly communications, the company says.

