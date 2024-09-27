Electronic countermeasures systems to be provided to U.S. Navy by Northrop Grumman

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Navy photo

SAN DIEGO, California. Northrop Grumman won a follow-on contract valued at $161 million from the U.S. Navy for the production of Joint Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare (JCREW)/Drone Restricted Access Using Known EW (DRAKE) 2.0 systems, the company announced in a statement.

The contract includes the production and delivery of both dismounted and mounted versions of the JCREW/DRAKE 2.0 systems, which are designed to counter improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and uncrewed aerial systems (UAS). The updated systems will feature enhanced signal processing, a broader frequency range, and an improved user interface, according to the statement.

JCREW/DRAKE 2.0 systems offer 360-degree protection by using intelligent jamming technology to neutralize threats without disrupting friendly communications, the company says.