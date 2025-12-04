Military Embedded Systems

Electronic warfare and the evolving landscape: Focus of upcoming AOC symposium

News

December 04, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

62nd AOC INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM & CONVENTION, NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. "Charting a Path to 2035: Navigating the Future of Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations" will be the theme at the annual AOC [Association of Old Crows] International Symposium & Convention, set to be held December 9-11 in National Harbor, Maryland. 

This year's theme -- "Charting a Path to 2035: Navigating the Future of Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations" -- will address the evolving landscape of electromagnetic warfare (EW) in the midst of wide-ranging political, strategic, economic, and technological changes.

According to the AOC convention website, shifts in geopolitics have altered the focus and strategic objectives of all members of the international community, and this year's conference will explore that changing strategic roadmap for achieving electromagnetic spectrum (EMS) superiority, informed by international investments, evolving focus areas, and the latest advancements from industry and the science and technology (S&T) community to achieve the 2035 vision.

The opening keynote session on Tuesday morning is expected to be headed by Laurie Moe Buckhout, the recent assistant national cyber director for policy for the White House. 

AOC materials also highlight Tuesday afternoon's "spotlight session," during which a panel of experts will discuss "Strategic Vision for EW in 2035 (DOTMLPF-P [Doctrine, Organization, Training, Materiel, Leadership and Education, Personnel, Facilities, and Policy] Focused)" as a way of transforming EW. 

Guest speakers at the spotlight session are scheduled to be Katherine "Katie" Arrington, performing the duties of Chief Information Officer, U.S. DoD; Bryan Clark, Senior Fellow, Hudson Institute; Dr. William Conley, Chief Technology Officer, Mercury Systems; and Major General David Gaedecke, USAF (Ret.), Senior Executive Advisor, Booz Allen Hamilton.

For more information on the AOC symposium, visit https://aoc2025.org/

Image courtesy NI/Getty
