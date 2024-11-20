Electronic warfare countermeasures to be developed for U.S. Army combat vehicles by BAE Systems

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via BAE Systems

AUSTIN, Texas. BAE Systems won a follow-on contract from the U.S. Army to further develop its Multi-Class Soft Kill System (MCSKS) countermeasures, which aim to enhance the survivability of ground combat vehicles against guided missiles and nearby threats, the company announced in a statement.

The MCSKS initiative will advance laser-based systems, including Stormcrow and TERRA RAVEN, as part of the Army’s electronic warfare Active Protection System (APS) efforts, the statement reads. These systems are designed to counter modern threats while preserving kinetic countermeasures, providing layered defense capabilities through the use of electro-optic/infrared (EO/IR) and radio-frequency (RF) spectrum technologies.

The company’s active protection systems integrate multi-function sensors and intelligent processing to enhance situational awareness and threat response under diverse conditions and terrains, the company says. The contract builds on earlier programs such as the Advanced Layered Soft Kill System (ALSKS) and Layered Soft Kill System (LSKS), which included successful demonstrations.