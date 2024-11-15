Military Embedded Systems

56 command vehicles to be delivered to Latvia by Patria

November 15, 2024

VALMIERA, Latvia. Patria will deliver 56 additional Patria 6x6 armored vehicles to the Latvian Ministry of Defence to serve as command and control (C2) units, the company announced in a statement.

The new order, valued at over €60 million, expands on the ongoing deliveries under the Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS) program, the statement reads. Production will involve Latvian industry capabilities, including Patria’s Valmiera facility, which began operations in May. Deliveries are set to begin this year and continue through 2029, the company says.

The CAVS program, which includes participation from Finland, Latvia, Sweden, and Germany, supports joint research and development efforts for armored vehicle systems. Latvia is the first nation to procure the 6x6 C2 variant.

The company says they have received orders for more than 750 units of the Patria 6x6.

