Wireless power beaming technology for U.S. Army to be developed by Raytheon

November 14, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Stock image

EL SEGUNDO, California. Raytheon won a contract from the U.S. Army to develop wireless power beaming technology for battlefield applications, the company announced in a statement.

The work, part of the Department of Defense’s Operational Energy Strategy, will involve creating advanced transmitter and receiver systems to support long-range power distribution. The project aims to address operational needs for crewed and uncrewed systems, the statement reads.

Wireless power beaming is designed to reduce logistical challenges by eliminating the need for fuel and batteries, while also enhancing operational efficiency and minimizing the exposure of troops to risk, the company says. The technology could also provide consistent energy delivery to sensor systems without relying on centralized fuel depots, which can be vulnerable to threats, the statement adds.

