Military Embedded Systems

SLM-5650B satellite modems to be delivered to U.S. Navy by Comtech

News

November 15, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

SLM-5650B satellite modems to be delivered to U.S. Navy by Comtech
Stock image

CHANDLER, Arizona. The U.S. Navy Information Warfare Systems Command awarded Comtech a $50 million contract to supply SLM-5650B satellite communications (SATCOM) modems, upgrade kits, firmware, and technical support, the company announced in a statement.

The contract, spanning four years, is intended to enhance the Navy's SATCOM capabilities for interoperability across platforms and shore sites, the statement reads. Initial funded orders under the contract total $2 million, the company says.

Comtech’s SLM-5650B modems, developed at its Chandler, Arizona, facility, are designed to support communications over both commercial and military satellite networks. These software-defined modems are compatible with Wideband Global SATCOM-certified systems and support waveforms such as DVB-S2X, with the capability to add additional waveforms for future mission requirements, the company says.

The modems are part of Comtech’s portfolio of U.S.-sovereign defense technologies, aligning with the U.S. Space Force's Commercial Space Strategy and supporting Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control operations, the company says.

Featured Companies

Comtech Telecommunications

68 South Service Road. Suite 230
Melville, NY 11747
Website
[email protected]
+1.480.333.2200
Categories
Comms - Satellites
Comms - Communications
Avionics
Image via Embraer
News
Sweden chooses C-390 Millennium as new military transport aircraft

November 11, 2024

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Stock image
News
Wireless power beaming technology for U.S. Army to be developed by Raytheon

November 14, 2024

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Sponsored Story
PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: VersaLogic’s Sabertooth AI embedded computer

October 28, 2024

More A.I.
Comms
Image via Patria
News
56 command vehicles to be delivered to Latvia by Patria

November 15, 2024

More Comms