SLM-5650B satellite modems to be delivered to U.S. Navy by Comtech

SLM-5650B satellite modems to be delivered to U.S. Navy by ComtechNews
November 15, 2024
CHANDLER, Arizona. The U.S. Navy Information Warfare Systems Command awarded Comtech a $50 million contract to supply SLM-5650B satellite communications (SATCOM) modems, upgrade kits, firmware, and technical support, the company announced in a statement.
The contract, spanning four years, is intended to enhance the Navy's SATCOM capabilities for interoperability across platforms and shore sites, the statement reads. Initial funded orders under the contract total $2 million, the company says.
Comtech’s SLM-5650B modems, developed at its Chandler, Arizona, facility, are designed to support communications over both commercial and military satellite networks. These software-defined modems are compatible with Wideband Global SATCOM-certified systems and support waveforms such as DVB-S2X, with the capability to add additional waveforms for future mission requirements, the company says.
The modems are part of Comtech’s portfolio of U.S.-sovereign defense technologies, aligning with the U.S. Space Force's Commercial Space Strategy and supporting Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control operations, the company says.
Featured Companies
Comtech Telecommunications
Melville, NY 11747