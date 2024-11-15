SLM-5650B satellite modems to be delivered to U.S. Navy by Comtech

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

CHANDLER, Arizona. The U.S. Navy Information Warfare Systems Command awarded Comtech a $50 million contract to supply SLM-5650B satellite communications (SATCOM) modems, upgrade kits, firmware, and technical support, the company announced in a statement.

The contract, spanning four years, is intended to enhance the Navy's SATCOM capabilities for interoperability across platforms and shore sites, the statement reads. Initial funded orders under the contract total $2 million, the company says.

Comtech’s SLM-5650B modems, developed at its Chandler, Arizona, facility, are designed to support communications over both commercial and military satellite networks. These software-defined modems are compatible with Wideband Global SATCOM-certified systems and support waveforms such as DVB-S2X, with the capability to add additional waveforms for future mission requirements, the company says.

The modems are part of Comtech’s portfolio of U.S.-sovereign defense technologies, aligning with the U.S. Space Force's Commercial Space Strategy and supporting Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control operations, the company says.