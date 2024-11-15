SOSA aligned avionics systems for UAVs to be developed by KAL, Curtiss-Wright

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Curtiss-Wright

ASHBURN, Virginia. Curtiss-Wright’s Defense Solutions Division and Korean Air’s Research & Development Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on avionics systems for medium and large uncrewed aircraft that is aligned with the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard, the companies announced in a statement.

Under the agreement, Korean Air will utilize Curtiss-Wright’s Fabric100 3U and 6U VPX modules to prototype and develop a demonstrator system showcasing advanced command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C5ISR) capabilities enabled by the SOSA Technical Standard, the statement reads.

Curtiss-Wright claims their Fabric100 suite offers 100Gbit Ethernet and PCIe Gen4 interconnect speeds for modern C5ISR applications. Using opens standards allow developers to reduce development and sustainment costs, enhance interoperability, and enable technology evolution, the company says.