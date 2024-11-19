Analog Devices Introduces ADAR3006-CSL and ADAR3007-CSL

Press Release

The ADAR3006 and ADAR3007 are multi-beam, low power Satcom beamformers that enable both terrestrial gateways and satellite payloads. The unique 4 beam/4 channel architecture can easily scale depending on the number of beams required as well as number of elements.

And with low DC power dissipation (<12 mW per channel), these devices are perfect for LEO/MEO/GEO applications.