Military Embedded Systems

Analog Devices Introduces ADAR3006-CSL and ADAR3007-CSL

Press Release

November 19, 2024

Analog Devices Introduces ADAR3006-CSL and ADAR3007-CSL

The ADAR3006 and ADAR3007 are multi-beam, low power Satcom beamformers that enable both terrestrial gateways and satellite payloads. The unique 4 beam/4 channel architecture can easily scale depending on the number of beams required as well as number of elements.

And with low DC power dissipation (<12 mW per channel), these devices are perfect for LEO/MEO/GEO applications.

Featured Companies

Analog Devices

One Technology Way
Wilmington, Massachusetts 02062
Website
[email protected]
(781) 329-4700
Unmanned
Stock image
News
Counter-drone system to be developed for Marine Corps by Anduril

November 20, 2024

More Unmanned
A.I.
Sponsored Story
PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: VersaLogic’s Sabertooth AI embedded computer

October 28, 2024

More A.I.
Cyber
Graphic courtesy RTX
News
Cyber hardening program from DARPA gets RTX BBN Technologies on board

November 07, 2024

More Cyber
Comms
Press Release
Analog Devices Introduces ADAR3006-CSL and ADAR3007-CSL

November 19, 2024

More Comms