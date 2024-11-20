Counter-drone system to be developed for Marine Corps by Anduril

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

IRVINE, California. Anduril Industries won a $200 million, five-year contract from the U.S. Marine Corps to develop and deliver a Counter Uncrewed Aerial System (CUAS) Engagement System (CES) for the Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS), the company announced in a statement.

The MADIS CES, part of a block upgrade program for the Marine Corps’ expeditionary counter-drone system, aims to protect the Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTF) from evolving air threats, the statement reads. The system will feature Anduril’s Anvil, a low-collateral kinetic interceptor designed to defeat Group 1 and Group 2 drone threats, and Lattice, an open-architecture command-and-control system that integrates artificial intelligence, sensor fusion, and edge computing for enhanced decision-making, the company says.

CES will enable MADIS to address a wide range of aerial threats, including drones, fixed-wing aircraft, and rotary-wing platforms, while supporting rapid capability upgrades through modular design, the company says.