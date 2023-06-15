Electronic warfare systems for German Air Force to be supplied by Elbit Systems

Military Embedded Systems

June 15, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

HAIFA, Israel. Elbit Systems Ltd. has won a contract from Airbus Helicopters for Germany's Federal Office for Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support for Airborne Electronic Warfare (EW) self-protection systems for CH‑53 GS/GE transport helicopters as part of the platform upgrade program, the company announced in a statement.

Under the contract, Elbit Systems, backed by Elbit Systems Deutschland, will supply digital Radar Warning Receivers (RWR), EW Controllers (EWC), and Counter Measure Dispensing Systems (CMDS), the statement reads. The digital RWR and EWC are deigned to detect and accurately locate a wide range of threats, ensuring timely warning and effective protection, the company says.

The systems feature independent threat programmability, allowing updates of emitter libraries and flight data recording for pilot debriefing and training, the company adds.

