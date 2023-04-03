Military Embedded Systems

EW card for demanding applications highlighted at Sea-Air-Space by Annapolis Micro Systems

News

April 03, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Annapolis Micro Systems image.

SEA-AIR-SPACE 2023--NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Annapolis Micro Systems announced at this week's Navy League's Sea-Air-Space 2023 conference and exposition that it is now shipping the industry’s first COTS [commercial off-the-shelf] card to feature the Jariet Technologies Electra-MA chip with 64 GS/s, 10-bit ADC/DAC capability.

According to the Annapolis Micro Systems announcement, its SOSA aligned WILD FMC+ DME1 card is aimed at demanding applications requiring direct sampling frequency coverage anywhere from 0.1 to 36 GHz (VHF through Ka-band), and/or wide instantaneous bandwidths. 

The card's use of direct sampling Jariet transceiver means that frequency conversion and filtering is performed in the digital domain, thereby eliminating the need for costly analog frequency conversion. 

Annapolis Micro Systems VP of Hardware Engineering Dan Markoff said of the part: “It truly slashes the size, weight, and power (SWaP) requirements.”

Sea-Air-Space attendees may visit the Annapolis Micro Systems team at Booth #1248

