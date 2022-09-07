EW for F-15E/X fighter jets adds orders and installs

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image: BAE Systems NASHUA, N.H. BAE Systems won a contract from Boeing to produce additional Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability Systems (EPAWSS) for use on U.S. Air Force F-15E and F-15EX Eagle aircraft; the EPAWSS uses digital electronic warfare (EW) technology to enable situational awareness and self-defense capabilities in highly contested combat environments.

The latest agreement -- Low Rate Initial Production (LRIP) lot 2 contracts -- take the total contract value for EPAWSS production to $351 million. LRIP lot 2 production follows BAE Systems’ recent delivery of the latest EPAWSS flight bundle software package, with which the company showed its ability to rapidly update EPAWSS in the field and quickly deliver new capabilities to address new threats. The BAE Systems test team has also trialed its radar-warning, geolocation, and countermeasure performance at large-force exercises, field demonstrations, and in laboratory settings.

The F-15 EPAWWS program notched another milestone in July 2022 when Boeing began installing the EW system on operational F-15E aircraft at its San Antonio facility, after previously installing EPAWSS hardware on eight developmental test F-15 aircraft. Boeing is currently installing the system on the new F-15EX aircraft at its production facility in St. Louis, Missouri.

