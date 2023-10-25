EW transmitter from CAES gets production contract from U.S. Navy

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

EA-18G Growler/U.S. Navy photo. ARLINGTON, Va. Electronics provider CAES won a contract from the U.S. Navy for production of the AN/ALQ-99 low band consolidation (LBC) transmitter used in electronic-warfare (EW) systems.

The company describes its system as a jammer that fits under an aircraft's wings that helps thwart the efforts of an adversary’s communications and radar systems, designed, built, and tested for use in multiple-octave-frequency bandwidths to cover a wide spectrum range of spectrum.

The airborne electronic-warfare system was originally designed for Navy and Marine Corps vehicles such as the Navy’s EA-6B and EA-18G Growler aircraft.