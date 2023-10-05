GPS antennas from Pasternack intended for use in uncrewed vehicles, navigating unknown terrain

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Pasternack

IRVINE, Calif. Pasternack announced the launch of a group of vehicle GPS antennas aimed at use in autonomous vehicles, fleet tracking, and navigation of unknown or difficult terrains.

According to the company announcement, the antennas are outfitted with a high gain of 28 dB or 30 dB, which makes them able to acquire even faint signals in the most challenging terrains and conditions. They also use right-hand circular polarization (RHCP), which curtails signal interference and multipath effects and heightens signal quality.

The antennas also carry waterproof and dustproof ratings ranging from IPX6 to IP66, can use both SMA and FAKRA connector options, are able to use the GPS L1 frequency, and come in both passive and active versions. Mounting options can be direct vehicle mount or a magnet mount.