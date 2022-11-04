Military Embedded Systems

Hypersonic test bed contract from U.S. Navy awarded to Kratos

News

November 04, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

SAN DIEGO, California. Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane Division has awarded a contract to Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to "increase America's capacity for hypersonic flight testing," the company announced in a statement.

The Multi-Service Advanced Capability Hypersonics Test Bed (MACH-TB) program will involve the development of "an affordable and responsive hypersonic test bed platform to dramatically increase the nation's capacity for ground and flight testing of hypersonic technologies and payloads by leveraging commercial infrastructure and launch vehicle providers," the statement reads.

The experimentation project will lead to a proof of concept and prototype demonstration of hypersonic technologies using boosters that are already available.

"The MACH-TB program will offer the DoD a national hypersonic testing capability to be leveraged by a broad range of U.S. military hypersonics programs, DoD research programs, industry partners, and stakeholders from academia," the statement reads.

